VANCOUVER -- A man died after being arrested by Richmond RCMP Thursday, and B.C.'s Independent Investigations office is now investigating.

At 7:35 p.m. Thursday, RCMP responded to a report of a man who was alleged to be "engaged in a struggle" at a business near the intersection of Steveston Highway and Number 5 Road in Richmond, according to a release sent by the IIO.

Police put the man in handcuffs and found that the man was in medical distress, according to the IIO. Police officers began CPR and called paramedics, who worked on the man for about 45 minutes before transporting him to hospital. The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, the IIO said.

The IIO would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, recorded the incident or heard it. Witnesses can call the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is an independent civilian agency that investigates all police officer-related incidents in B.C. that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.