Man dead, woman injured after Burnaby home invasion, RCMP say

Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. at a home in the 7600 block of 17th Avenue.

Burnaby RCMP said in a news release that they believe the attack was targeted.

Much of 17th Avenue near Canada Way was cordoned off Thursday morning as Burnaby RCMP and the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team combed through the neighbourhood and spoke to neighbours.

The man was found dead at the scene and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

IHIT has assumed conduct of the investigation, according to Mounties.

In an email to CTV News, IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said he hoped to have more information to share about the homicide later in the day Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.