

Sheila Scott and Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





SURREY, B.C. - Homicide investigators were called to a property in North Surrey Monday evening after some kind of incident resulted in the death of a man.

Police were called to the property on 124 Street near Old Yale Road around 5 p.m. for reports of a disturbance. They say when they arrived they found a man with critical injuries.

Surrey RCMP say despite efforts to revive the man, he did not survive.

A police officer on scene appeared to have to decontaminate himself with help of paramedics not long after RCMP arrived, pouring liquid over his head and face near an ambulance.

It's not clear what, if anything, the officer may have been exposed to.

Little is known about what unfolded, but Surrey RCMP say they don't believe the man's death is random or linked to any gang activity.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

The area where the incident happened is in mainly industrial, with trucking facilities and scrapyards nearby.

The property taped off by investigators contains an auto body shop, but there is also a home on the site, behind a fence. There are also stacks of tires, a school bus and several vehicles not far from the house.

Surrey RCMP say the area surrounding the property will likely be taped off for some time.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

