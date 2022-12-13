Man dead after 'suspicious' residential fire in Maple Ridge: RCMP

A 48-year old man has died after a fire at a Maple Ridge home that police are describing as "suspicious."

The Ridge Meadows RCMP, in a news release, said officers were called to the residence around 2 a.m. on Monday after the fire department found "an unresponsive person located in the residence that was engulfed in flames."

Despite paramedics' attempts to save the man, he died at the scene.

"At this time the cause of the fire is unknown. Ridge Meadows RCMP and Maple Ridge Fire Department are completing parallel investigations to determine the cause of the fire," the statement said.

CTV News has asked police why they are describing the fire as suspicious and where it occurred. This story will be update if a response is received.