Man dead after shooting in Chilliwack
Police believe a Wednesday morning shooting in Chilliwack was targeted.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 11:37AM PST
A man is dead after a shooting in Chilliwack Wednesday morning.
Police found him in a house in the 9200-block of Broadway Street around 6 a.m. with gunshot wounds.
The victim was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators believe the incident was targeted.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has cordoned off the area and is searching for evidence.