

CTV Vancouver





A man was found shot inside a van in Abbotsford Friday night, and police say it was a targeted hit.

Shots rang out in the 3500 block of Promontory Court at around 6:30 p.m. Abbotsford Police Department officers arrived to find a man inside a van with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim, but say he was in his mid 20s.

Witnesses who did not want to speak on camera told CTV News they heard up to eight gunshots. The shooting happened just under cameras police set up after a rash of gang violence.

This shooting happened on the same street where an innocent bystander was shot and killed in September 2015. A 74-year-old grandfather died after his neighbour's house was targeted. At the time, police said it was related to ongoing gang conflict.

Police haven't said whether the Friday night shooting was related to the one in 2015.

The case is being transferred to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Anyone with information about the incident should call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.