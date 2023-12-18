Man dead after Abbotsford police shooting
A police-involved shooting in Abbotsford has left one man dead, according to the Abbotsford Police Department.
Police say the incident happened on Sunday night on Riverside Road near Highway 1.
The police report reads that a man was killed and no police officer was injured.
A body was removed from the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, while a dozen police officers and investigators remained.
The Abbotsford Police Department told CTV News that the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has now taken over the investigation.
Riverside Road remained closed between Marshall and King roads.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Travel advisories: Here's what Canadians should know this holiday season
The holiday travel season is officially underway, but before you embark on your highly anticipated trip, it’s important to take note of travel advisories issued by the Canadian government.
BREAKING Pope Francis approves allowing priests to bless same-sex couples
The Vatican issued a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to 'an exhaustive moral analysis' to receive it.
AGING IN CANADA Is Canada ready for an increasingly diverse senior population? Here's what health experts say
The number of seniors in Canada's visible minority population is expected to nearly triple over the next 20 years, according to data projections from Statistics Canada. As the country's senior population becomes increasingly diverse, experts say health-care systems are not adequately equipped to meet their needs.
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
The dutchie, a sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins, dates back to the brand's 1964 inception but was taken off the menu in the early 2000s. It made a short-lived reappearance in 2017 for Canada's 150th anniversary.
40% of single-parent homes can’t afford basic needs, says The Salvation Army
One in four Canadians is struggling to afford the rising cost of covering basic needs, new data released by The Salvation Army shows, but that figure climbs even higher for single parents.
Sask. received 18 official complaints before implementing new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints this summer before implementing a rule that prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035
Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The federal government is set to announce new electric vehicle sales regulations, U.S. President Joe Biden's motorcade is involved in a crash, and Quebec doctors say the situation in emergency rooms is "out of control."
Quebec emergency room doctors say situation is 'out of control'
An organization representing Quebec emergency room doctors is the latest to sound the alarm about the dire situation in the province's ERs.
Vancouver Island
-
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes B.C.'s South Coast
An earthquake shook B.C.’s South Coast on Sunday afternoon, according to Earthquakes Canada.
-
Financial strains mean more pets left at shelters in B.C.
The B.C. charity Paws for Hope Animal Foundation says so many people need help paying their vet bills, the organization is forced to turn down about 150 requests every month.
-
New study shows few low-income families benefiting from $10 daycare in B.C.
Lengthy waitlists and high costs make daycare unattainable for many British Columbian families. The province's 13,000 $10-per-day child-care spaces have changed that for many—but a new study from University of British Columbia researchers suggests very few low-income families have been able to access the program.
Calgary
-
Premier, mayor to give Calgary ring road update
Premier Danielle Smith, Mayor Jyoti Gondek and other provincial officials are set to speak at the intersection of 17 Ave. and Stoney Trail at 11:00 a.m.
-
Calgary police investigate after man found stabbed
Calgary police are investigating after a man was found on the CTrain Sunday evening suffering from stab wounds.
-
4 businesses evacuated in southwest Calgary arson: officials
The Calgary Fire Department says it is assisting police with an arson investigation in the southwest.
Edmonton
-
Court will hear arguments about injunction to stop Edmonton homeless camp removals
A court in Edmonton will hear evidence on Monday about whether to extend an emergency interim injunction granted late last week that briefly postponed the removal of homeless camps.
-
Leduc County man killed, 3 injured in crash
A 36-year-old Leduc man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Edmonton Sunday night.
-
Fire that levels church near Alberta Indigenous community under investigation
RCMP in Alberta are investigating a fire that destroyed a church.
Toronto
-
Police officer, 2 others injured after vehicle rollover in Etobicoke
A police officer is among three people injured following a rollover in Etobicoke early Monday morning.
-
A look at the top 10 baby names in Ontario last year
The list of most popular baby names in Ontario for 2022 remains relatively unchanged from previous years, with Olivia and Noah retaining the top spot.
-
NEW
NEW Travel advisories: Here's what Canadians should know this holiday season
The holiday travel season is officially underway, but before you embark on your highly anticipated trip, it’s important to take note of travel advisories issued by the Canadian government.
Montreal
-
Heavy rain, strong winds hit Quebec
Weather warnings are in effect across several regions of Quebec due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.
-
Still dreaming of a white Christmas? You may be disappointed
With all the snow that fell at the beginning of the month, Montrealers were perhaps a little too optimistic that the white stuff would stick around until Christmas.
-
New procedure could help mothers giving birth after C-section
A new procedure developed in Quebec could enable women who have had a Caesarean birth to make a more informed decision about their next delivery.
Winnipeg
-
‘Pack your patience’: Winnipeg Airports Authority gears up for busy holiday travel season
The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) said it’s expecting thousands of people to pass through its terminal in the lead up to Christmas.
-
'Quieter than it used to be': Fewer calls coming in to Operation Red Nose
For the last few weeks, Operation Red Nose has been driving merry Manitobans home safely from their holiday celebrations. But the not-for-profit ride service says call volumes have been lower than usual this year.
-
Police searching for suspects after teen killed in Graham Avenue stabbing
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects in the city's latest homicide.
Saskatoon
-
'Hug your kids': Saskatoon man speaks out after son's homicide
A man’s violent death outside a Saskatoon gas station earlier this month has prompted his family to advocate for change.
-
This Sask. town was once the site of North America's largest barn
Over 100 years ago, this unassuming community of German settlers was the site of North America’s largest barn — the short-lived legacy of an eccentric immigrant from Kentucky with a penchant for living large.
-
Sask. received 18 official complaints before implementing new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints this summer before implementing a rule that prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
Regina
-
Sask. received 18 official complaints before implementing new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints this summer before implementing a rule that prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
-
Sask. Viterra workers vote 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action, union says
Viterra workers in Saskatchewan are readying for a potential strike after voting to reject the company's final offer.
-
40% of single-parent homes can’t afford basic needs, says The Salvation Army
One in four Canadians is struggling to afford the rising cost of covering basic needs, new data released by The Salvation Army shows, but that figure climbs even higher for single parents.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers brace for strong winds Monday morning
Maritimers are bracing from strong winds and rain in the region Monday.
-
Attempted arson at N.B. business caught on camera
An apparent attempted arson at a New Brunswick building last week was caught on camera.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA Is Canada ready for an increasingly diverse senior population? Here's what health experts say
The number of seniors in Canada's visible minority population is expected to nearly triple over the next 20 years, according to data projections from Statistics Canada. As the country's senior population becomes increasingly diverse, experts say health-care systems are not adequately equipped to meet their needs.
London
-
Snow squall warning issued for London area
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for the London area with showers expected to “quickly change to snow” Monday afternoon.
-
Ensure your purchases make it to your tree this holiday season
Police are issuing some tips for holiday shoppers to protect themselves and keep their gift purchases from being taken by a Grinch.
-
Missing woman found deceased near Tillsonburg
Ontario Provincial Police say a Tillsonburg woman who has been missing since November has been found deceased.
Northern Ontario
-
Two fatal crashes in northwestern Ontario over weekend
A 23-year-old from Winnipeg and a 31-year-old from Toronto were killed in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
-
One dead in fatal ATV crash on Manitoulin Island
A 28-year-old from Espanola was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Perivale Road on Manitoulin Island on Friday afternoon, provincial police say.
-
NEW
NEW Travel advisories: Here's what Canadians should know this holiday season
The holiday travel season is officially underway, but before you embark on your highly anticipated trip, it’s important to take note of travel advisories issued by the Canadian government.
Kitchener
-
Shooting in Kitchener neighbourhood under investigation
Waterloo regional police are looking into a shooting that required a man to be taken to an out-of-region hospital.
-
Missing 72-year-old Tillsonburg woman found dead
A Tillsonburg senior who has been missing for over one month has been found dead.
-
Speed camera damaged again in Wilmot Township
Police are investigating after a speed camera in Wilmot Township was damaged again on Sunday.