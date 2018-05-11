

CTV Vancouver





British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a police-involved shooting in the province's southern Interior that left a man in critical condition Thursday.

According to the RCMP, officers in Grand Forks, B.C. were dispatched shortly before 3:30 p.m. to a call about a car being driven erratically.

Police found the vehicle in an industrial park near Donaldson Drive and 75 Avenue. But when they tried to stop the car, the driver allegedly attempted to flee from police and ended up ramming into several RCMP vehicles.

"In the course of the interaction with the driver, shots were fired by police," Mounties said in a statement.

The man driving the suspect vehicle was transported to hospital in critical condition, but the details of his injuries are unclear.

No police officers or bystanders were hurt.

The Independent Investigations Office was called to the scene and has taken over the case.

Anyone who might have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

Grand Forks is currently under an evacuation order due to flooding, so RCMP officers from across the province are in the area to assist with emergency operations and policing duties.

The IIO investigates all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.