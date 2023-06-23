Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Surrey: RCMP

A man is in hospital with critical injuries after police say a bus struck him while he was crossing the street early Friday morning.

The bus hit the man in the 14000 block of 96th Avenue shortly before 2:40 a.m., which is when Surrey RCMP received a report about the collision.

“Alcohol and speed do not currently appear to be contributing factors to the collision,” reads a statement by Mounties.

An investigation has been launched, and Surrey RCMP is asking anyone with information to call them at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-102610.

The same request is being made of anyone who recorded dash cam video in the area of 96 Avenue between 140 Street and Fraser Highway around the time the man was struck.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.