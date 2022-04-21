Man convicted of sexual offences against children 'changed appearance significantly,' police say in update

Abbotsford police issued an updated notice to let the public know that convicted sex offender living in the community now looks significantly different.

The updated notice was issued Thursday morning, about a month after the Abbotsford Police Department's initial alert.

On March 18, police said 56-year-old Shaun Deacon was released from Matsqui Institution and would be living in Abbotsford.

Deacon's criminal history includes convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998, police said, adding he breached long-term supervision orders in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

"Since then, Mr. Deacon has changed his appearance significantly," Abbotsford police said in Thursday's update.

Two new photos of Deacon were issued, both taken on April 20. In them, it appears Deacon grew a beard. His hair also appears to be shorter and darker.

"The Abbotsford Police Department continues to closely monitor Mr. Deacon while he remains in our community," the statement from police said.

"We will continue to inform the public when necessary on any updates that will assist in keeping the community informed."

Deacon was released with a long list of conditions, including a lifetime ban from public parks or swimming areas where people under the age of 14 are present or could be present. He's also banned from going to any daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres.

The conditions under the Criminal Code say Deacon can't be in those spaces where people under 16 are present.

He also can't contact or speak to anyone under 16, unless it's for a commercial transaction. The 56-year-old is also unable to have employment, whether volunteer or paid, that puts him in "a position of trust or authority" to anyone under 16.

Other conditions say Deacon can't have any weapons including knives, unless they're to prepare food. He also can't have electronics that access the internet, store data or connect to any computer network.

Anyone who sees Deacon violating these conditions should call their local police right away. In Abbotsford, they should reach out to 604-859-5225 or 911 if it's an emergency.