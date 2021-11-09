Man convicted of first-degree murder in Vancouver senior's 2019 shooting death

Vancouver -

More than two years after a Vancouver senior was gunned down outside his family home, a 60-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder.

The victim, 69-year-old Zenen Cepeda Silva, was killed on Jan. 26, 2019, on the doorstep of the home near Fraser Street and East 51st Avenue that he shared with three generations of his family.

Alvaro Julio Roche-Garcia, who was then 58 years old. was arrested days later and charged with murder.

On Tuesday, the Vancouver Police Department announced Roche-Garcia was found guilty and handed an automatic sentence of 25 years in prison.

The jury returned the verdict on Saturday.

Few details about the case, including the motive, were made public prior to the trial.

After the murder, neighbours told CTV News that Silva was a former Cuban boxer who spent his days collecting and selling steel for scrap.

He had only lived in the Fraser Street home for about three years after spending nearly two decades in the U.S.

With files from CTV News's Jon Woodward