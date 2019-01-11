A man convicted in his infant son's death is wanted and last seen in Chilliwack, according to Crime Stoppers.

Rourke Desmanche was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013, minus time served, for assault and manslaughter in the 10-week-old infant's death in London, Ont.

The cause of death was determined as traumatic head injury. During the trial, medical experts testified the boy, known as Kurious George Rose-Desmanche, died after being violently shaken.

Crime Stoppers says Desmanche is wanted by the Correctional Service of Canada and last believed to be in Chilliwack.

He's described at 29-years-old, 6'4", 210 lbs. with tattoos on his face and neck.

With files from the Canadian Press and CTV London