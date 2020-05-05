VANCOUVER -- A man is in custody after climbing a crane tower at a construction site on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Sgt. Aaron Roed says the man scaled the crane last night and was able to get into the operating booth and start the machine.

Roed says power was cut before the man was able to move the crane arm or cause any damage.

Officers then convinced the man to come down from his perch on his own and he was arrested without further incident.