VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s police watchdog says it's investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a man and a child to hospital over the weekend.

Mounties in Merritt say were trying to stop a truck Sunday that was believed to have stolen property on a flat-deck trailer. Just before 4 p.m., officers tried to pull the truck over but the driver fled from police.

The team spotted the truck again at about 5:30 p.m., but this time without the trailer. Police used a spike belt and while the vehicle initially stopped, the driver eventually continued.

The driver finally came to stop on Highway 8 near Snake Road and Highway 97C, police say.

Mounties say shots were exchanged between the suspect and police.

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office says a man and a child – who is believed to be under the age of 12 – were inside the truck. Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries and nobody else was hurt, police say.

The IIO is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the two injuries.

The IIO is asking anyone with information about the incident to call its witness tip line at 1-855-446-8477.