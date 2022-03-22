Man charged with murder, victim identified following investigation in Lillooet

A B.C. man was charged with murder following an investigation into another man's death in Lillooet.

Mounties first announced the homicide investigation last week, after a man was found with serious injuries on March 15. At the time, police said they were told about "a man down" on Main Street near 6 Avenue. He was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.

In an update Tuesday, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Leeland Alexander. Police did not say how Alexander was fatally injured.

"Investigators from the 'E' Div Major Crime Unit spent several days in Lillooet speaking to witnesses and gathering evidence in this investigation," said Sgt. Chris Manseau in a news release.

"Investigators are now announcing that a suspect has been arrested and since been charged."

Mounties said a murder charge was approved by B.C. Prosecution Service on March 19 against 35-year-old Justin Ehlert. Ehlert will remain in custody until a future court date.

Anyone with information who hasn't already talked to police should call Lillooet RCMP at 250-256-4244.