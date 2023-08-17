Man charged with murder of Kwikwetlem councillor

The man who was initially reported missing along with Kwikwetlem councillor Stephanie Patterson has now been charged with her murder.

David Frank Hall is facing one charge of second-degree murder and remains in custody. The offence is alleged to have occurred on Aug. 11 – the last day Patterson was seen alive.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the charge was sworn Wednesday, the same day that homicide investigators announced Patterson's body had been found.

Hall and Patterson were married, but separated. The court file indicates the case is classified as one of intimate partner violence.

Patterson was last seen leaving her home near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway with Hall on Friday. On Sunday, police appealed for information to help locate them, saying they were "very concerned."

By Tuesday, authorities said Hall had been located and that the search for Patterson was being "intensified."

On Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced that Hall's body had been found in Mission and that a man had been arrested but not yet charged.

A media release Thursday from IHIT announcing the charge included a statement from Kwikwetlem Chief Ron Giesbrecht.

“On behalf of the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm leadership, and the entire community, we would like to thank the Coquitlam RCMP, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the media and members of the public for sharing our message and helping us find our beloved councillor and community member, Stephanie Patterson. The entire nation is grieving this tragic and sudden loss and we appreciate the outpouring of support, love and condolences we have been receiving from throughout the Lower Mainland,” it said.

Hall is next due in court on Aug. 23.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Ben Miljure