Man charged with murder of Kwikwetlem councillor
The man who was initially reported missing along with Kwikwetlem councillor Stephanie Patterson has now been charged with her murder.
David Frank Hall is facing one charge of second-degree murder and remains in custody. The offence is alleged to have occurred on Aug. 11 – the last day Patterson was seen alive.
According to the BC Prosecution Service, the charge was sworn Wednesday, the same day that homicide investigators announced Patterson's body had been found.
Hall and Patterson were married, but separated. The court file indicates the case is classified as one of intimate partner violence.
Patterson was last seen leaving her home near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway with Hall on Friday. On Sunday, police appealed for information to help locate them, saying they were "very concerned."
By Tuesday, authorities said Hall had been located and that the search for Patterson was being "intensified."
On Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced that Hall's body had been found in Mission and that a man had been arrested but not yet charged.
A media release Thursday from IHIT announcing the charge included a statement from Kwikwetlem Chief Ron Giesbrecht.
“On behalf of the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm leadership, and the entire community, we would like to thank the Coquitlam RCMP, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the media and members of the public for sharing our message and helping us find our beloved councillor and community member, Stephanie Patterson. The entire nation is grieving this tragic and sudden loss and we appreciate the outpouring of support, love and condolences we have been receiving from throughout the Lower Mainland,” it said.
Hall is next due in court on Aug. 23.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Ben Miljure
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. could be facing worst 48 hours of the 2023 wildfire season, officials warn
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
'Worst fire season that we know of': N.W.T. orders evacuations, Trudeau convenes emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Thursday to discuss the wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories, following the mass evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria's worst sidewalk crowned
A narrow band of concrete running alongside Lansdowne Road in Saanich has been crowned the worst sidewalk in Greater Victoria.
-
'Weeks, not days': Another B.C. ferry has broken down and is expected to be out of service for a long time
Multiple ferry sailings at two main B.C. terminals are cancelled Thursday due to a series of issues.
-
Additional charges laid against fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux on Vancouver Island
Accused fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux is facing additional charges stemming from her time working in Greater Victoria.
Calgary
-
Calgary teacher charged with voyeurism after 'sexual act' at southwest school
Calgary police have charged a teacher with voyeurism after he allegedly "engaged in an inappropriate sexual act" while watching students earlier this year.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
-
Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacuees
The City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
Edmonton
-
'I'm glad I was able to get out early': 27,000 people forced to flee because of N.W.T. wildfires, many heading to Alberta
A phased evacuation order was issued Wednesday evening for Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, as a result of wildfires.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
-
Calgary teacher charged with voyeurism after 'sexual act' at southwest school
Calgary police have charged a teacher with voyeurism after he allegedly "engaged in an inappropriate sexual act" while watching students earlier this year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man who died after hit-and-run was violently attacked on side of street beforehand, Toronto police say
A man who died after a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Moss Park earlier this week was violently attacked prior to the collision, police revealed Thursday.
-
Worker dies after 100-foot fall at wastewater treatment plant in Toronto
A man has died after falling several storeys at the Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant in Toronto.
-
Impaired charges laid after boat catches fire and sinks in Hamilton Harbour
Hamilton police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Waterloo after the boat he was operating caught fire and sank in Hamilton Harbour on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Woman, 42, seriously injured after falling from roof of car in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood
A woman sustained serious injuries in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a hit-and-run in the Hochelaga neighbourhood, after she apparently fell from the roof of a moving car.
-
Divers find object resembling downed seaplane tail in St. Lawrence River
Part of the seaplane that sank in the St. Lawrence River near Quebec City may have been found, as the search for the two occupants continues.
-
Man, 57, facing 13 illegal weapon importing charges in Montreal
Fifty-seven-year-old Joel De Montigny appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday and is facing more than a dozen charges for allegedly trying to import illegal weapons to sell.
Winnipeg
-
Both sides returning to bargaining table in Liquor Mart strike
Both sides are heading back to the bargaining table in an attempt to reach a deal in the Liquor Mart strike.
-
Doctors Manitoba releases vision to fix province’s health-care system
The organization that advocates for physicians in Manitoba has shared its vision to fix health care in the province, and is hoping parties will pay attention to it as the election looms.
-
The steps being taken to bring more women and girls into the game of hockey
Hockey organizations in Winnipeg are working to bring more women into the game, encouraging them to get involved behind the bench.
Saskatoon
-
Driver injured after crashing into barrier wall: Saskatoon police
One person suffered minor injuries after a truck crashed into a sound barrier on Circle Drive.
-
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
-
Two people found dead inside Broadview home, RCMP investigating
RCMP say a 52-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were found dead inside a residence in Broadview Sask. on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Two people found dead inside Broadview home, RCMP investigating
RCMP say a 52-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were found dead inside a residence in Broadview Sask. on Wednesday.
-
Declaring a state of emergency on houselessness doesn't 'give us a new pot of money,' Regina city manager says
Regina city council will have to wait until September to debate a motion calling for a state of emergency declaration in response to rising levels of houselessness.
-
Province, Ottawa combine for 46 cents of tax per litre on gasoline, report says
According to a report from the Canadian Tax Payers Federation (CTF), the provincial and federal governments currently combine for 46 cents of tax charged per litre of gasoline in Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
Monument honours N.S. mass shooting victim’s career in corrections
A replica of a prison watch tower has been constructed inside Dorchester Penitentiary honouring Sean McLeod, a correctional officer killed at his home during the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020.
-
Wastewater no longer overflowing into the Northwest Arm: Halifax Water
Halifax Water says untreated wastewater is no longer overflowing into the Northwest Arm after a wastewater system backup Thursday afternoon.
-
Halifax police lay first-degree murder charge tied to fatal stabbing in Spryfield
Police in Halifax have laid a first-degree murder charge against 36-year-old Alexander Charles Howe for the stabbing death of a 32-year-old in Spryfield.
London
-
One man in custody, second sought in Richmond Row shooting
London police have one person in custody and are searching for another after a shooting on Richmond Row.
-
No injuries reported following early morning Old South house fire
Damage is said to be extensive following an early morning house fire in Old South.
-
London, Ont.’s Immersive Disney Animation experience nears the end of its run
The Immersive Disney Animation experience at 100 Kellogg Lane runs until September 5.
Northern Ontario
-
Brampton man charged with abducting 9-year-old in northern Ontario
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
-
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
-
Sault driver charged for travelling at double the speed limit
Sault police charged a 22-year-old suspect with stunt driving following an incident Aug. 16 on Second Line East.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with attempted murder after Kitchener break-in
A 26-year-old Kitchener man who allegedly forced his way into a stranger’s home and assaulted two people inside is now charged with attempted murder.
-
Police warn new online marketplace scam is on the rise. Here’s how it works
Police in Guelph, Ont. are warning the public about what they say are increasing incidents of a new type of phishing scam.
-
City of Brantford charges rubber factory $666k following fire
The City of Brantford is charging North West Rubber Ltd. $666,468 following a massive fire in 2022.