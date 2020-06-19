VANCOUVER -- A 58-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Mission, Mounties say.

Tin Lik Ho has been charged with two counts of attempted murder with a firearm and one count of breach of release. He has been released from custody with several court-imposed conditions.

Mission RCMP say officers were called to Dewdney Trunk Road near Wiebe Street on June 9 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the rural property, police found a victim suffering from what they described as "serious gunshot wounds."

A 49-year-old man who was injured in the shooting remains in hospital. A second victim, a 62-year-old man, has also been identified, though Mounties say he is "without injury."

At the time of the incident, police said the suspect and victim were known to each other, and that they did not believe the shooting was tied to any gang conflict.

Ho is scheduled to appear in Abbotsford Provincial Court on Aug. 24.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott​