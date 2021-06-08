VANCOUVER -- A suspect has been charged with five counts of attempted murder following a police shootout in B.C.'s Nicola Valley that left a young child injured over the weekend.

Gerald Hartley Cooper is facing those charges and one count of fleeing from police in connection with the dramatic incident that played out on Sunday afternoon in Merritt.

The 46-year-old suspect remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday.

The RCMP said it would not be providing any further information, as the case is now before the courts and the shootout – which resulted in a suspect and child being injured – has triggered an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog.

Authorities previously said the incident began when officers tried to stop a Ford F-350 truck as part of an investigation into stolen property. The driver allegedly fled, and later continued trying to evade police even after driving over a spike belt.

The F-350 eventually came to a stop on Highway 8, near Snake Road. In a news release on Sunday, the RCMP said gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and police "throughout the incident."

A man and his 11-year-old child were injured. The Independent Investigations Office, which is working to determine whether police actions contributed to the injuries, said the father suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The child was also seriously hurt, but was seen walking towards police with hands raised after the shootout ended.

This is a developing story and will be updated.