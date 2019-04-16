

The 68-year-old man charged in the shooting spree that killed four people in Penticton this week spent several years working for the city, CTV News has learned.

A Penticton spokesperson confirmed John Brittain was an engineer in the city's Development Services Department until retiring in 2016. He is now facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in connection with the violence that shook the Okanagan community Monday morning.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Mayor John Vassilaki offered condolences to the victims' loved ones on behalf of the entire city council.

"Our prayers are with the families," he said. "I can assure them that we're behind them 100 per cent, as is the RCMP."

Vassilaki was a councillor back when Brittain was employed by the city, and said he interacted with the accused but knew little about his personal life.

"He did his job well," Vassilaki said. "Other than that I couldn't tell you anything more about (Brittain and his partner's) personal lives."

Few details have been confirmed about the victims except that they are two women and two men, all in their 60s or 70s, who knew each other and knew the alleged shooter.

Heartbroken family members identified one of the deceased on social media as Rudi Winter, but the identities of the others remain unknown.

Supt. Ted De Jager said police have no plans to release their names because it's not necessary for the purposes of the RCMP's ongoing investigation, and because the families would prefer privacy.

"If there's an operational need or an investigative need to release the names of the victim, then we will do that," De Jager told reporters, adding that he's "sure those names will come out in due course as the community grieves."

Authorities did confirm Brittain's ex-wife is not among the deceased.

The four victims were gunned down at three different homes in the city. One man and woman were found dead at a home on Cornwall Drive, and a second woman was discovered at a property just next door. The final victim was found at another home a short distance away.

Mounties have not spoken to a potential motive in the case, but De Jager asked anyone with information that could shed more light on the crime to come forward.

Investigators believe the suspect acted alone, and have tried to reassure residents there is no further danger to the neighbourhood.

De Jager said he understands it will take a while for people to recover from such a shocking and unexpected tragedy.

"I recognize these heartbreaking events have deeply impacted our community, and will continue to do so for some time," he said.