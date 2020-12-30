VANCOUVER -- A person has been charged in the killing of Moirin Gladys Webster of Gibsons, B.C.

Kevin Christopher Webster, born 1989, has been charged with second-degree murder for the incident that took place on Dec. 27, according to a statement from the province’s Integrated Homicide Investgation Team.

“This was a tragic isolated incident involving members of the same household,” said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT.

The statement did not say how the two people were related, however their same last names suggest they were members of the same family.

“There are no further concerns for the safety of the community resulting from this incident.”

Around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, the Sunshine Coast RMP responded to a call at a home in the 500 block of Sargent Road, in the coastal town of Gibsons.

“(Police) discovered the body of Moirin Webster inside the home with injuries consistent with homicide,” reads the statement from IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang.

“Kevin Webster was arrested at (the) scene and taken into police custody,” it continues.

Kevin Webster was charged with second-degree murder the next day and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Sechelt Provincial Court.

The Sunshine Coast RCMP offered its “deepest condolences to the family.”

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts are heavy,” said a spokesperson in the news statement.