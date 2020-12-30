VANCOUVER -- A person has been charged in the killing of a woman from Gibsons, B.C. last weekend.

Kevin Christopher Webster has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of Moirin Gladys Webster, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Wednesday.

“This was a tragic isolated incident involving members of the same household,” Frank Jang of IHIT said in a news release.

The statement did not say how the two people were related, though they share the same last name.

“There are no further concerns for the safety of the community resulting from this incident.”

Around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, the Sunshine Coast RCMP responded to a call at a home in the 500 block of Sargent Road, in the coastal town of Gibsons.

“(Police) discovered the body of Moirin Webster inside the home with injuries consistent with homicide,” Jang said.

“Kevin Webster was arrested at (the) scene and taken into police custody." it continues.

Kevin Webster was charged with second-degree murder the next day and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Sechelt provincial court.

The Sunshine Coast RCMP offered its “deepest condolences to the family.”

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts are heavy,” said a spokesperson in the news statement.