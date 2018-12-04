

CTV Vancouver





A 23-year-old man has been charged in the murder of an elderly woman who was found dead in her East Vancouver apartment last month.

The victim, 87-year-old Elizabeth Poulin, had limited mobility and required caregivers due to her deteriorating health. A relative discovered her body at her home near Kingsway and Kerr the morning of Nov. 24.

A suspect was arrested two days later, and police announced Tuesday that one count of second-degree murder has been approved against Nicholas Dwayne Wallace.

Wallace, who is a Surrey resident, remains in custody.

Authorities have not released Poulin's cause of death or a potential motive in the case, and said they won't be providing additional information now that it is before the courts.