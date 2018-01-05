

CTV Vancouver





A charge has been laid nearly a year after a fatal accident on Highway 1 in North Vancouver.

Albert Troll, a relative of the well-known Troll family who started Troll's restaurant in Horseshoe Bay, has been charged with a single count of driving without due care and attention.

The crash happened last year on Jan. 9 in a portion of Highway 1 known as The Cut. It involved four vehicles and claimed the life of a 63-year-old Vancouver resident. The other drivers were also hurt, but their injuries were minor.

Troll is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 31, 2018 at the North Vancouver Provincial Court.