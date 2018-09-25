

CTV Vancouver





A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a dramatic crime spree that unfolded in downtown Vancouver last week.

Jesse William Swain has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and individual counts of robbery, theft under $5,000, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop an accident involving bodily harm, and failure to stop at an accident with a vehicle.

Police said the accused, who is a Vancouver resident, remains in custody.

Swain was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly carjacked an SUV in a parking lot then crashed into multiple vehicles and a pedestrian near Georgia and Hamilton streets.

Police allege he also pepper-sprayed several Good Samaritans who tried to chase him as he was trying to flee the scene.

Construction workers were ultimately able to hold the suspect until officers arrived.