Man charged in CRAB Park stabbings

A man has been charged in relation to what police described as a "stabbing spree" in Vancouver's CRAB Park over the weekend. has been charged.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Denis Sleightholme was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Authorities said officers patrolling near the park on the East Vancouver waterfront, which has been the site of a homeless encampment for 16 months, were flagged down by two victims around 3 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a suspect was arrested soon after.

Spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison, in an email, said police recommended three charges of attempted murder.

The BC Prosecution Service, in an email, said the charges Sleightholme is currently facing are "the charges that met the charge assessment standard after a full review of the materials provided by the police."

In 2016, Sleightholme was convicted of manslaughter after a fatal stabbing at InSite, a supervised consumption site, on the Downtown Eastside. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Sleightholme remains in custody and is next due in court on Oct 25.