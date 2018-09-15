Charges have been laid against a man in connection to the death of a Belgian tourist who was reportedly hitchhiking across southern B.C.

Police found the body of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis near Boston Bar on August 22 while responding to reports of a suspicious incident.

More than four weeks later, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said it will be making an announcement on the case.

RE: Homicide investigation of Amelie Sakkalis. There will be media availability Monday morning at 10am at BC RCMP HQ. No further details at this time. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) September 16, 2018

CTV News has learned a man named Sean McKenzie has been charged. The exact charges are unknown because of a publication ban.

McKenzie will be appearing at the Chilliwack Law Courts Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Investigators had previously arrested a man at the scene after discovering Sakkalis' body but he was later released because there was not ”enough information” to charge him. IHIT would also not say whether he was considered a suspect.

Authorities believed Sakkalis was heading to Penticton from Vancouver and may have received rides from more than one driver.

Her body was discovered along Highway 1, about 300 kilometres from Penticton.