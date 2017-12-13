

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation in Abbotsford, B.C.

In April, the Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit received information that an internet user had allegedly uploaded material showing the sexual abuse of children.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Dec. 6, the APD said in a statement Wednesday. Officers seized various computer devices and cellphones.

"Subsequent search warrants were acquired and evidence of child exploitation material was located," the statement read.

On Monday, police arrested Jeremy Allen Willms in connection with the investigation.

The 42-year-old has been charged with making available child pornography and possessing child pornography.

Willms has been released from custody under several court-ordered conditions, including that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 or attend a public park, school ground, daycare centre or any location where minor might be present.

He must also refrain from accessing pornography of any kind, he must not communicate with anyone known to be involved in the sexual exploitation of children or child pornography and must not be in possession of a device capable of accessing the internet.

None of the charges against Willms have been proven in court.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact detectives at 604-859-5225.