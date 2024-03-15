VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man charged in 2021 South Vancouver homicide, police say

    VPD investigate Vancouver's 14th homicide of 2021
    Almost two-and-a-half years after a person was killed and two others were injured in South Vancouver, police say a man has been charged.

    In a news release Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department said a 19-year-old has been charged with a count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to an incident that unfolded on Oct. 31, 2021. 

    On that day, the VPD was called about a rollover crash on Fraser Street near East 55th Avenue at about 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one person was dead and two others had stab wounds.

    Vinay Aujla, 19, was identified as the deceased victim. The two other wounded men were 18 and 19 years old.

    "Police believe the three men were riding in the vehicle when they were involved in a confrontation with people in another car," a statement from VPD said.

    At the time of the incident, police said Aujla didn't die from injuries sustained in the rollover crash.

    Investigators say the man facing charges can't be identified because he was a young offender when the incident happened. 

