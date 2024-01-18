Man charged for Surrey attempted robbery, shooting

A man has been charged for an attempted robbery and shooting in Surrey that happened just over a year ago, Mounties announced Thursday.

On Jan. 7, 2023, someone reported gunshots in the 6000 block of 170 Street in Cloverdale, according to the Surrey RCMP.

“Investigators determined an attempted robbery had allegedly occurred resulting in one person being assaulted and a single gunshot being discharged into the air,” the detachment wrote in a news release.

Police noted that the incident was targeted and the involved parties knew each other.

Surrey RCMP said 21-year-old Sijoula Obatusa received seven charges this week, including robbery with a firearm; using a firearm for extortion; using an imitation firearm for offence; careless use of a weapon; possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“Our investigators conduct thorough investigations leading to charges against those who carry out acts of violence in our community, and this is a prime example,” said Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha in the release.