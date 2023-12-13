Man charged after windows smashed, security guard threatened in parking lot of Metro Vancouver hospital

A man was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly smashed the windows of multiple vehicles and threatened a security guard in the parking lot of Eagle Ridge Hospital, according to authorities.

The Port Moody Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 9 p.m. and found the suspect several blocks away from the hospital.

"A search of the suspect yielded numerous tools and alleged stolen property, including passports. It was learned he had been released with conditions several hours prior for similar alleged offences in another jurisdiction," the department said in a statement.

Nicholas Yachiw, 34, has been charged with mischief, uttering threats, and failure to comply with a probation order, police added.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 604-461-3456 and quote file number 2023-6998.