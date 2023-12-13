VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man charged after windows smashed, security guard threatened in parking lot of Metro Vancouver hospital

    The Port Moody Police Department shared this photo of one of the vehicles damaged on Dec. 11, 2023. The Port Moody Police Department shared this photo of one of the vehicles damaged on Dec. 11, 2023.

    A man was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly smashed the windows of multiple vehicles and threatened a security guard in the parking lot of Eagle Ridge Hospital, according to authorities.

    The Port Moody Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 9 p.m. and found the suspect several blocks away from the hospital.

    "A search of the suspect yielded numerous tools and alleged stolen property, including passports. It was learned he had been released with conditions several hours prior for similar alleged offences in another jurisdiction," the department said in a statement.

    Nicholas Yachiw, 34, has been charged with mischief, uttering threats, and failure to comply with a probation order, police added.

    Anyone with information is urged to call police at 604-461-3456 and quote file number 2023-6998.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN

    The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News