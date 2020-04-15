VANCOUVER -- A Maple Ridge man has been arrested and charged with several offences after allegedly ramming a police vehicle in Surrey Saturday night.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 160 Street and 104 Avenue on the evening of April 11, according to a news release from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, which is tasked with investigating gang activity in B.C.

A member of the unit's Uniform Gang Enforcement Team, who is also an officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, attempted to stop what police describe as "a suspicious vehicle."

"The vehicle stopped briefly before fleeing the area with both vehicles sustaining damages," police said, adding that they believe the driver accelerated toward the officer's vehicle.

The officer was injured in the collision, but called for assistance before being transported to hospital. He has since been released with minor injuries and is recovering at home, police said.

Surrey RCMP responded to the officer's call for assistance and attempted to locate the suspect and his vehicle. Both were soon found in Coquitlam, where members of that city's RCMP detachment arrested the driver without further incident, according to CFSEU-BC.

The driver, who police identified as 51-year-old James Richardson, of Maple Ridge, has been charged with committing assault to cause bodily harm to a police officer, operating a vehicle in a manner that was dangerous and caused bodily harm, operating a vehicle that was in an accident and failing to stop, and driving while prohibited.

None of the charges Richardson is facing are gang-related, and CFSEU-BC did not describe the arrest as having anything to do with gang activity.

Rather, spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny described the CFSEU-BC Uniform Gang Enforcement Team as "a proactive law enforcement presence across the Lower Mainland every day."

“Risks, especially during the pandemic, are always present, and require all members to be vigilant," Winpenny said. "Any individual willing to assault the police poses an even greater risk to the general public; we are relieved the injuries to our teammate were minor."