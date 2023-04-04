Man charged after northern B.C. investigation finds branded cocaine brick

The alleged owner of a one-kilogram brick of cocaine with the word "BOSS" imprinted in it has been charged with drug trafficking, police announced Tuesday.

Quinn Alexander Davidson, a 31-year-old man from Winnipeg, was charged on March 21 with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, according to a news release from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.

The anti-gang police task force says the charge stems from a two-month investigation it conducted in Prince George last year.

The CFSEU-BC's North District team began investigating an alleged drug supplier in the area in February 2022, working with local partners to conduct "multiple search warrants" at homes in the province's north.

Between March 30 and April 1 of 2022, police seized $10,000 in cash, a Dodge Ram pickup truck, multiple cellphones, "drug trafficking items and paraphernalia," and the cocaine brick with the enigmatic wordmark.

CFSEU-BC spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny told CTV News investigators can't say exactly what the word "BOSS" means in this context, but added that it's fairly common for criminal organizations to imprint large amounts of drugs with words or symbols.

She said some groups also dye their drugs different colours, and that the modifications can serve as a form of branding, identifying which criminal outfit the drugs came from or belong to.

According to the CFSEU-BC, Davidson was arrested on a warrant and released on an undertaking to appear in court in Prince George at a later date.

"The collaborative work by CFSEU-BC and our partner agencies resulted in the successful investigation into a drug supplier in the north district," said Insp. Joel Hussey, investigations officer for the CFSEU-BC, in the release.

“Working collaboratively is essential to disrupting organized crime and the activity of individuals involved that pose a significant risk to public safety.”