Man charged after body found in Abbotsford home: IHIT

One day after man was found dead inside an Abbotsford home, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a suspect has been charged.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Abbotsford Police Department was notified of a “suspicious death” at the residence in the 3100 block of Madiera Place, where they found the body of a 62-year-old man.

The deceased is now identified as Imtiaz Hussain of Abbotsford, IHIT said.

One suspect was arrested, and IHIT confirmed Wednesday that 46-year-old Chancal Badwal, also of Abbotsford, has now been charged in relation to the homicide.

“This was an isolated incident between two men known to each other,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a news release. “We are asking anyone with recent contact with Mr. Hussain or Mr. Badwal to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.