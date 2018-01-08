Man charged after allegedly trying to board ferry with drugs
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday August 26, 2011. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 12:52PM PST
A 23-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to board a ferry with three kilograms of cocaine, heroin and other unknown substances.
On Wednesday, officers with the RCMP's Pacific Shiprider Program arrested the suspect at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal, where he was allegedly trying to board a BC Ferry to the Swartz Bay terminal on Vancouver Island.
Alphonse Bruce Gomien has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.
None of the charges against him have been proven in court.
The Pacific Shiprider Program is responsible for investigating crime and enforcing federal laws in maritime environments.