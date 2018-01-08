

CTV Vancouver





A 23-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to board a ferry with three kilograms of cocaine, heroin and other unknown substances.

On Wednesday, officers with the RCMP's Pacific Shiprider Program arrested the suspect at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal, where he was allegedly trying to board a BC Ferry to the Swartz Bay terminal on Vancouver Island.

Alphonse Bruce Gomien has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

The Pacific Shiprider Program is responsible for investigating crime and enforcing federal laws in maritime environments.