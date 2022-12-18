Man charged after 2 people stabbed in Coquitlam home, RCMP say

A man and a woman who were stabbed inside a Coquitlam home on Saturday afternoon are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

The Coquitlam RCMP, in a statement Sunday, said first responders were called to the scene near Johnson Street and Meadowvista place around 1:15 p.m.

"Responding officers, along with BC Ambulance Services and the Coquitlam Fire Department located an adult man and woman suffering from multiple stab wounds," the news release says.

"The victims were transported to hospital where they continue to recover from their serious non-life-threatening injuries."

A suspect, Soleiman Adeli-Najafi, was found nearby and arrested, authorities say. The 25-year-old Coquitlam man has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and remains in custody. He is next due in court on Dec. 20, according to online records.

Authorities say everyone involved knew each other, describing the stabbing as an "isolated incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.