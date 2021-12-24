Man caught stealing Christmas presents from parked car in Surrey, RCMP say

A man's Grinch impression was foiled by security guards in a Surrey parking garage Thursday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the underground parking lot at Surrey Memorial Hospital around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a theft in progress.

Hospital security had located and restrained a man who allegedly broke a car window and was stealing wrapped Christmas presents, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Three security guards collaborated to take the suspect into custody. Police say he threatened one of the guards with a weapon during the incident, though they didn't specify the type of weapon.

Police say they are recommending charges of theft under $5,000, breach of a release order, mischief and assault with a weapon against the man, a 45-year-old who they say is known to them.

The man's name has not been released, as the charges against him have not yet been approved.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the security guards, all the gifts were returned to their rightful owner,” says Cpl. Vanessa Munn, media relations officer for Surrey RCMP, in the release.

“This is a stark reminder that regardless of where you are parked, valuables should be removed from vehicles.”