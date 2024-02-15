Man caught shoplifting twice in 1 hour: Port Moody police

Police in Port Moody say a man was caught shoplifting twice in one hour Tuesday evening as officers were in the area for a loss-prevention project.

The Port Moody Police Department said its officers were patrolling Suter Brook Village on Feb. 13 after receiving reports of increased shoplifting in the area. At about 6:15 p.m., officers were called about a man who stole food from one store and ran away.

Police found the suspect, retrieved the items and arrested him. He was released from the scene with conditions and a future court date, Port Moody police said.

But just one hour later, at about 7:15 p.m., officers say they saw that same man steal more than $300 worth of liquor from a different store. He was arrested again but this time he was held in custody.

"Projects like this demonstrate the collaboration between police and local businesses," Const. Sam Zacharias said in a news release.

"With help of these retailers we were able to apprehend a prolific offender who remains in police custody at this time."

Police said the suspect has several Criminal Code convictions, including nearly 20 for theft.