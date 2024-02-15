VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man caught shoplifting twice in 1 hour: Port Moody police

    Port Moody police say they arrested a man after he was caught shoplifting twice in one hour. (Port Moody Police Department) Port Moody police say they arrested a man after he was caught shoplifting twice in one hour. (Port Moody Police Department)
    Share

    Police in Port Moody say a man was caught shoplifting twice in one hour Tuesday evening as officers were in the area for a loss-prevention project.

    The Port Moody Police Department said its officers were patrolling Suter Brook Village on Feb. 13 after receiving reports of increased shoplifting in the area. At about 6:15 p.m., officers were called about a man who stole food from one store and ran away.

    Police found the suspect, retrieved the items and arrested him. He was released from the scene with conditions and a future court date, Port Moody police said.

    But just one hour later, at about 7:15 p.m., officers say they saw that same man steal more than $300 worth of liquor from a different store. He was arrested again but this time he was held in custody.

    "Projects like this demonstrate the collaboration between police and local businesses," Const. Sam Zacharias said in a news release.

    "With help of these retailers we were able to apprehend a prolific offender who remains in police custody at this time."

    Police said the suspect has several Criminal Code convictions, including nearly 20 for theft. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Several Los Angeles firefighters hurt in explosion

    Several Los Angeles City firefighters have been injured in an explosion and at least two are in critical condition, the department said Thursday. The firefighters were responding to a semi-truck with pressurized cylinders on fire when the explosion occurred.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News