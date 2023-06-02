Man caught on video berating Tim Horton’s staff charged: Surrey RCMP

A 31-year-old man caught on video berating staff at a Surrey drive-thru earlier this year has been charged, according to Mounties.

Surrey RCMP said charges have been laid in the incident, which unfolded at a Tim Horton’s drive-thru window in the 15200 block of 56 Avenue on Feb. 5.

Cellphone video posted to TikTok showing a man in a black pickup truck demanding he be handed a dark-roast coffee quickly made the rounds online.

"Shut the f*** up, get me my coffee! Get me my coffee!" he shouts. "Why the f*** are you arguing with me? It's super simple – coffee in hand, I leave."

The irate customer continues to shout for a few more seconds before being handed a beverage. The driver then has to manoeuvre around a person standing in front of his vehicle in order to leave the drive-thru lane.

“Surrey RCMP frontline officers were able to identify an alleged suspect through their investigation and a report was submitted to BC Prosecution Service recommending charges,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release Friday.

Omar Christian Maybaum was charged with assault and causing a disturbance on May 3, and an endorsed warrant was issued for his arrest.

On May 24, Maybaum was arrested and released on conditions while he awaits his first court appearance. The conditions include:

No direct or indirect contact with the victim;

Not to attend 15255 56 Avenue;

Not to possess and weapons.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Andrew Weichel