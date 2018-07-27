

Mounties in Surrey say the driver of a truck with inactive licence plates was wearing body armour and carrying multiple weapons.

Investigators said a man was pulled over Tuesday during a patrol relating to an ongoing property crime investigation. Officers said they confirmed the silver Ford F350 was stolen.

Inside was a lone, 33-year-old man. In a statement Friday, police said he was wearing body armour at the time, as well as a shoulder holster containing an airsoft replica pistol.

Mounties allege they discovered two sawed-off shotguns and 65 rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle.

The driver was taken into police custody without incident at a gas station in the 21600 block of Fraser Highway in Langley.

Tintin Lawrence, a resident of Langley, is now facing nine charges including unlawful possession of body armour. He also faces two counts each of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous person.

In addition, he's been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and breach of an undertaking or recognizance.

"Locating an individual wearing body armour and carrying a replica pistol is very concerning," Cpl. Elenor Sturko said in the statement.

"While we cannot speculate on what activity this man was planning, we consider these circumstances very suspicious and are pleased that our team was able to find him and seize these items."

Officers ask anyone with more information to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.