

CTV News Vancouver





A North Vancouver man was caught impaired behind the wheel two times within hours, according to RCMP.

On Thursday around 12:30 p.m., North Vancouver officers were alerted to an "erratic driver" who had crashed into a parked car in the area of Capilano Road and Montroyal Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found the driver, a man in his 30s, who was not hurt.

Authorities say they completed a thorough assessment of the driver's alcohol consumption.

The man failed a breathalyzer test, prompting officers to seize his driver's licence and prohibit him from driving for 90 days.

The vehicle, which belongs to his father, was seized and impounded for 30 days.

Officers then dropped him off at his house -- but their encounter did not end there.

Just three hours later, at about 3:30 p.m., officers received another report of an erratic driver who narrowly missed hitting a cyclist before crashing into a parked car on 29th Street and Lonsdale Avenue.

North Vancouver RCMP say the same officer attended the scene and found the same man behind the wheel. This time, he was driving his mother's car.

Mounties say it appeared the man continued to drink after the last incident. Another assessment of his alcohol consumption was conducted and officers arrested him for impaired driving.

His mother's vehicle was impounded for seven days.

"This guy should probably never go to Vegas," said Sgt. Peter DeVries in a news release. "It’s unbelievable. And sure, there is something comical about it but that humour has to pass quickly. He could have killed someone. Many other drunk drivers have. We need to keep these people off the road, and that's what we try to do every day."

RCMP are recommending charges to Crown counsel.