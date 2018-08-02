

CTV Vancouver





A customer who made a threat after receiving his bill at a Kamloops, B.C. restaurant is now barricaded inside, Mounties say.

The man went for breakfast early in the morning at the restaurant at Columbia Street and 6th Avenue, the RCMP said in a statement issued Thursday.

When he was given his bill, he made some type of threat, police said.

Mounties have not provided specifics on what he is alleged to have said to the waiter, but the waiter alerted other employees and customers and everyone left the building, leaving the man alone inside.

Police were called to the scene, and when they arrived, the man closed the restaurant's blinds. At one point, the RCMP said, he went out one of the doors and was "brandishing a knife." He was confronted by police and went back inside, they said.

As a precaution, the restaurant's natural gas was shut off.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Mounties said the restaurant is surrounded and officers are attempting to establish contact with the man. All residents of the area are asked to stay inside unless they wish to leave the area until the incident has been resolved.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area. Columbia Street has been closed between 5th and 7th avenues, and 6th Avenue is closed between Dominion and Nicola streets.

This is a developing news story. Updates will be published as they become available.