Man believed to have died in 'tragic accident' while mountain biking in Whistler, B.C.

A man who set out on a mountain biking adventure in Whistler, B.C., earlier this week was found dead on a trail Thursday, Mounties say.

Sea to Sky Whistler RCMP believe the man died in a “tragic accident” while traversing a trail called “Kill Me Thrill Me,” which they described as one of the area’s most challenging mountain biking routes.

Mounties announced the death in a statement Thursday, hours after posting on social media that the public should avoid the trail as “emergency services are busy in the area.”

Whistler RCMP are requesting that the public refrain from the trail “kill Me Thrill Me” as emergency services are busy in the area. — Whistler RCMP (@WhistlerRCMP) August 10, 2023

Police say they were called to the trail around 11:20 a.m. and located the deceased male, who reportedly left his home to go mountain biking on Tuesday but hadn’t been reported missing after he failed to return.

“Foul play is not suspected,” reads the RCMP statement.

An investigation has been launched and no further details will be released until the man’s next of kin are notified of his death, according to the release.