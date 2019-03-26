

CTV Vancouver





The man behind a series of threatening and sexually explicit phone calls to women across B.C. has been handed an 18-month conditional sentence that restricts his access to cellphones and the internet.

In July, police announced Joel Perry of Qualicum Beach had been charged with a total of 70 offences in connection with those calls, which were made between November 2017 and April 2018.

In a February 2018 news release, police said the suspect in these incidents would sometimes identify their victim using their name and address and claim to be watching them through cameras he had allegedly installed inside their home.

"He then demands the woman engage in sexually explicit conversation with him, or the victim, or a family member would be killed," police said.

Mounties said Perry targeted women throughout B.C., but most of the incidents occurred in the Lower Mainland.

"These incidents were very disturbing for the victims, many of whom were traumatized and felt unsafe in their own homes," Staff Sgt. Kirk Duncan said at the time.

Perry's sentence includes a curfew for the first 9 months along with conditions that restrict his access to the internet and electronic devices such as cellphones. He is also barred from having any kind of contact with the victims in the case.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, Perry's sentence will be followed by a three-year probation period that will include many of the same restrictions.

Meanwhile, investigators in Surrey believe a second man has been making similar phone calls and have asked for the public's help to identify the suspect.

In a statement from September, the RCMP said a "second caller has continued to contact businesses throughout the province, targeting the women who work at these businesses."

Investigators are asking anyone who receives such a call to:

Note the date, time, phone number, and the phone number the call was received by,

Note what the caller said, using as much detail as possible about the specific words the caller used

Note any additional identifying features of the caller’s voice, such as tone, accent, speed and level

Note any background noises that might indicate where the caller is

Report the incident to your local police

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact their local police force or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).