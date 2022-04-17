Man assaults two strangers after sneaking in to Yaletown hotel, Vancouver police say
One man was arrested at a Yaletown hotel Saturday night after he snuck in and assaulted two strangers, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
According to a tweet posted Sunday, a 23-year-old man entered the hotel around 6:30 p.m. and "assaulted a staff member before bursting into a guest's room."
Spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said, in an email to CTV News Vancouver, that the name and location of the hotel are not being released because that might indirectly identify the victim who works there.
Addison also said the worker was allegedly punched and choked when he asked the man to leave the hotel, and suffered minor injuries. He confirmed the man arrested was not a guest at the hotel.
No charges have been approved, but the man who was arrested was taken to jail and released with a promise to appear in court next month.
