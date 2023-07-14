Man assaulted by vigilantes as 'unsubstantiated' online rumours swirl in B.C. community: RCMP

A 20-year-old man has been hospitalized in Dawson Creek, B.C., after he was apparently targeted by vigilantes over “unsubstantiated rumours” on social media, according to police.

The RCMP said the young man was assaulted on two separate occasions, first on Wednesday night then again on Thursday morning.

“The victim was transported to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries,” Cpl. Alex Bérubé said in a news release.

Police said they are still investigating the motive behind the attacks, but initial information suggests the man was targeted as a result of online rumours.

Earlier this week, a resident posted images on a Dawson Creek Facebook page, warning that an individual was “run out of Grand Prairie” after being accused of child luring.

According to the post, someone painted the word “rapist” on the man’s car, which has since been painted over.

In an email, Bérubé reiterated to CTV News that the rumours are unsubstantiated.