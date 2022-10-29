Man arrested, weapons seized after 'string of robberies' near B.C.-Alberta border, RCMP say

Mounties near the B.C.-Alberta border say they have arrested a 35-year-old man and seized several weapons as part of an investigation into "a string of robberies involving firearms."

The robberies occurred in Golden, B.C. on Wednesday, according to a news release from Golden-Field RCMP.

Police did not provide any details about the robberies, such as how many there were or where in the town they occurred.

The arrest happened Friday morning, police said. Officers from the Golden-Field detachment, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Services executed a search warrant at a residence on Moberly School Road around 7 a.m.

During the search, investigators seized a hunting rifle, two replica firearms, a crossbow and "various ammunition," police said, adding that the man was arrested at the scene.

Police said he is being held in custody and they are recommending charges of robbery, theft and assault.

"With our partners, we were able to seize potentially deadly weapons and firearms, and intervene to prevent acts of violence from impacting the Golden community," said Const. Robyn Diddams in the news release.