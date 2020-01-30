VANCOUVER -- A crash in Burnaby involving an unmarked police cruiser and a stolen vehicle was the result of a significant emergency response Thursday morning.

Mounties said they received a call around midnight about a man who was unresponsive in a vehicle near Frances Street and Beta Avenue. Joined by fire crews, police tried to wake the man. Police said he didn't listen to their instructions, however, and drove away.

"The man drove into the intersection of Beta Avenue and Frances Street and collided with a vehicle being driven by a Burnaby RCMP frontline officer who was responding to assist officers on scene," Mounties said in an emailed statement.

"The man was quickly taken into custody by police. No one was injured in the incident and the vehicle being driven by the man was found to be stolen."

Vancouver police were also on scene assisting with the investigation.

After being checked by BC Emergency Health Services, the man was taken into custody. Mounties say he is facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property and dangerous operation of motor vehicle.