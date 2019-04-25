

A 46-year-old man has been arrested over what police described as a "hateful post on social media" about Surrey's massive Vaisakhi parade.

The unnamed suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon for public incitement of hatred, according to the RCMP.

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the post, other than to call it "disturbing." It was left as a comment on the social media feed of a news organization, which removed it and reported it to police.

The RCMP said the suspect remains in custody as officers continue their investigation.

Public incitement of hatred is a Criminal Code offence barring "hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace." It has a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

Surrey RCMP said the Vaisakhi incident is a good opportunity for the public to "familiarize themselves with Canada's laws on Hate Propaganda."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.