

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection to a recent shooting in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

The Vancouver Police Department says Joseph Bassett, 29, has been arrested and charged after three shootings took place in the neighbourhood over a 15-hour period last weekend.

Bassett has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and multiple weapons offences.

"Dozens of VPD investigators have worked relentlessly to gather evidence and solve these crimes. We are working to restore a sense of safety in the community," said Const. Steve Addison in a news release.

"We will continue to work day and night to combat violent crime and protect vulnerable residents in the area."

On Sept. 22, VPD officers responded to the area of East Pender and Abbott streets at around 6 p.m. A 28-year-old Langley man and 25-year-old man from Surrey were both injured.

Bassett was arrested in Vancouver on Thursday and remains in custody. His arrest comes three days after 26-year-old Joseph Brown and 31-year-old Desirae Cardinal were arrested for a shooting near the Grand Union Hotel on Sept. 23.

A third shooting that happened near Hastings Street and Dunlevy Avenue on Sept. 22 is still under investigation.

"Each of these shootings appears targeted and gang related," said Addison. "We are still investigating any and all connections between the three incidents, and we need anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.