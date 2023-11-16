VANCOUVER
    • Man arrested after 'violent' assault with a baseball bat outside Prince George business: RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    A man has been arrested after what RCMP are calling a violent assault outside a Prince George business last month that sent one person to hospital.

    Prince George RCMP said they were called to the scene in the 1200 block of Second Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 27 for reports of someone being assaulted with a baseball bat.

    "Multiple police officers responded to the incident and within 15 minutes, the suspect was located and arrested a few blocks from where the assault took place," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a news release Thursday.

    The suspect is known to police and at the time of his arrest, he was bound by a probation order stemming from a similar offence in 2022, Cooper added.

    "Police officers are extending their thanks to the members of the public who reported the assault and continue to report the movements of the suspect as he left the area, which assisted police in locating him so quickly," she said.

    The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries and the suspect will remain in custody pending his next court appearance.

